Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atossa Genetics is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Atossa Genetics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Atossa Genetics last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Atossa Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATOS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 149,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,303. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

ATOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Atossa Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atossa Genetics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics by 357.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 416,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 325,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the second quarter worth $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

