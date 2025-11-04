Savara (SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Savara to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Savara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 210,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,227. Savara has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $737.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Institutional Trading of Savara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 5,626,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Savara by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.