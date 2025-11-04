Head to Head Analysis: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alexander’s pays out 247.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 17.14% 22.12% 2.79% Alexander & Baldwin 33.94% 7.81% 4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

32.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alexander’s and Alexander & Baldwin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $218.09 million 5.34 $43.44 million $7.28 31.33 Alexander & Baldwin $229.83 million 4.95 $60.54 million $1.01 15.50

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alexander’s and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

