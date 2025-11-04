J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:LLY opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $772.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.