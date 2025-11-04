J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

