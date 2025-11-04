Marion Wealth Management Purchases 405 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company has a market cap of $848.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $784.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

