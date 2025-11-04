J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 855 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.