Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.