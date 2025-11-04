Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 621 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $544.21 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

