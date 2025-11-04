CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $489.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.13.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $551.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of -463.79, a P/E/G ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $295.08 and a 1 year high of $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,690 shares of company stock worth $50,897,821. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

