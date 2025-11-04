Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PDO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 77,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

