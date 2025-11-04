JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 338,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $917.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $352,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,242.60. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,582.76. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

