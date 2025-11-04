Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 22,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,132. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
