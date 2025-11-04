Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VKI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 55,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $96,000. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.3% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

