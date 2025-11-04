Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

INSP stock traded up $12.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. 810,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $216.01. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

