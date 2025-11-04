Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 191,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

