Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Down 0.1%

VTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

