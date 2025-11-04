Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $101.00 price target on Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. 125,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

