MFS High Income Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE CXE traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.91.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
