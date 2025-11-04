MFS High Income Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

NYSE CXE traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.91.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

