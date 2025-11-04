Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6%

CHTR stock opened at $220.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.68. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,231,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,203,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,669,000 after buying an additional 198,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $1,145,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,800,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.