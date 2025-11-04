MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 30,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,419,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,026,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,566.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

