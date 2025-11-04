Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Price

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. 33,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,563. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,742 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 457,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acushnet by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,245 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

