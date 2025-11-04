Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 11,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

