Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE HFRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 11,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.83.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
