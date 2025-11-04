Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.240-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$979.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $975.8 million. Novanta also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.870-0.930 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded down $6.08 on Tuesday, reaching $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 108,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,759. Novanta has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $184.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novanta by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Novanta by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Novanta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,100,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

