Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,241. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 246,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.