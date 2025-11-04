Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,431. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,625,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,273,000 after acquiring an additional 652,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 78.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

