SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $24.4520 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 3,407.81%. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. On average, analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

SKYX Platforms stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 260,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,106. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $179.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -3,843.18.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SKYX Platforms by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 137,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SKYX Platforms by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SKYX Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SKYX Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SKYX Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.