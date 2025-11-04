Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 15,142,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,611,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,220. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 88.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 197.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 111.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

