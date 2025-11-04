Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.8%
NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 15,142,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,611,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on RGTI
Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing
In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,220. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 88.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 197.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 111.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.