Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $55.63 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
View Our Latest Report on Novavax
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.