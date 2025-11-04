Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $55.63 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

