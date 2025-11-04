Ellington Credit (EARN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Credit stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Credit

The company also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,877.0%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 773,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 415.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Credit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

