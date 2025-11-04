Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%.

NASDAQ:HUT traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,142,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Hut 8 has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,951.05. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock worth $399,485. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 1,043.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 124,439 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at $9,159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Hut 8 from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hut 8 from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hut 8 from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

