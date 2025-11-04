Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Artiva Biotherapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ARTV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 78,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,324. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARTV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Insider Transactions at Artiva Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,326. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

