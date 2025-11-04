Optivise Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

