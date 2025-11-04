Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,127,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

