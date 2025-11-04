The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $192.56 and last traded at $192.7350, with a volume of 29891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.88.

The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 638.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.06.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

