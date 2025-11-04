Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $66.0950, with a volume of 4404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

