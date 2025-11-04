Contrasting HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

HeartSciences has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of HeartSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of HeartSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartSciences N/A N/A -$8.77 million ($8.30) -0.36 Precipio $21.24 million 1.59 -$4.29 million ($1.19) -17.54

This table compares HeartSciences and Precipio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than HeartSciences. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HeartSciences and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartSciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 Precipio 1 0 0 0 1.00

HeartSciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 255.93%. Given HeartSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HeartSciences is more favorable than Precipio.

Profitability

This table compares HeartSciences and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartSciences N/A -383.38% -145.28% Precipio -8.48% -15.00% -10.21%

Summary

HeartSciences beats Precipio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

