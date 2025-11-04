Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $16.8750, with a volume of 73092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,144,804.72. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $120,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,763,198.11. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,126,611 shares of company stock worth $304,273,888. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

