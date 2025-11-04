Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 245,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atlantic International during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlantic International during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic International by 112.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 129,572 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATLN. Zacks Research upgraded Atlantic International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlantic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atlantic International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlantic International Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:ATLN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,197. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Atlantic International has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

