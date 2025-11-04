Basel Medical Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BMGL) Short Interest Down 33.8% in October

Basel Medical Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 252,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Basel Medical Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BMGL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,782. Basel Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Basel Medical Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Basel Medical Group stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Basel Medical Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BMGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Basel Medical Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Basel Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Basel Medical Group Company Profile

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement.

