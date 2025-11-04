IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.45, Zacks reports.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Earnings History for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

