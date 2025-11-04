J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,895.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,225,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,445,000 after buying an additional 1,147,172 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,398.2% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

