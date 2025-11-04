Analyzing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 4.96% 2.13% 0.90% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $766.18 million 1.65 $51.64 million $0.21 35.44 Keppel REIT $195.76 million 15.48 $81.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Keppel REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

