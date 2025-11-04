Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $13.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.5667.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 40,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,469 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

