Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Down 0.5%
NYSE NCA opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11.
Nuveen California Municipal Va Company Profile
