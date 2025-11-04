Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE NCA opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Va alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Va Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.