Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.25.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.