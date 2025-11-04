Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.25.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
