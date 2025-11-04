Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,606,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $208,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.