Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $130.1120 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,303.20. This represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,850,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.