IO Biotech (IOBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect IO Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOBT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 115,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOBT. Cowen lowered shares of IO Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the second quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

