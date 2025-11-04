Quantum-Si (QSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Quantum-Si to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.5990 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 3,120.14%. On average, analysts expect Quantum-Si to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of QSI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,389. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Quantum-Si from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quantum-Si has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

View Our Latest Report on Quantum-Si

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd C. Bennett sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $31,049.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 700,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,005.04. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 26,095 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $80,111.65. Following the sale, the director owned 1,904,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,938.62. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $152,085. 22.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 23.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.